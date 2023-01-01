Our family farm started 7 years ago with just a few beef cattle. Now, we have over 25 beef cattle and a few dairy cattle, a large herd of nigerian dwarf goats, numerous pigs, along with 10 ducks and huge flock 125 free range chickens. We work hard every day to ensure that our animals are well-cared for. We're proud to be a part of the local farming community and we're always happy to share our knowledge and experience with others.