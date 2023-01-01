Lengel farms provides pasture raised meats, free range chicken eggs and handcrafted goat milk items.
At Lengel Farms, our mission is to provide the freshest, most delicious meats and eggs to our customers.
We have a large selection of goat milk soaps, lotions and 100% natural deodorants.
Our family farm started 7 years ago with just a few beef cattle. Now, we have over 25 beef cattle and a few dairy cattle, a large herd of nigerian dwarf goats, numerous pigs, along with 10 ducks and huge flock 125 free range chickens. We work hard every day to ensure that our animals are well-cared for. We're proud to be a part of the local farming community and we're always happy to share our knowledge and experience with others.
We love to hear from you about what you're cooking and how you're doing. Email or call us, and we will get back to you soon.
Deposit, NY
Open today
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
